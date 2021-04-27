CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 5.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.36 and last traded at $127.34. Approximately 35,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 875,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

