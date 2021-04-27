Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Cube has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $261.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

