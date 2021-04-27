CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. CTS has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

