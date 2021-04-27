CSFB Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.89.

EMA opened at C$56.91 on Friday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.12. The firm has a market cap of C$14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Emera’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

