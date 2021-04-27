Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

