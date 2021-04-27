Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 107,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 203,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 219,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

