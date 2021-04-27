Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

