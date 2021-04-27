Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $638,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 854.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

