Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

