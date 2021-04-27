Critical Review: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apyx Medical and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 12.34 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -17.45 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 35.46 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.02

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.01%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.