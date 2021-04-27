Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $26.85 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

