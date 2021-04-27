Credits (CS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $621,536.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $621,536.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

