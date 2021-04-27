Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $36.93 on Monday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.