Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.