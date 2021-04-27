Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $67.45 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

