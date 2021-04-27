Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,086 ($53.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,052.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,292.42. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.