CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCYF stock opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of £242.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

In related news, insider Caroline Hitch bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

