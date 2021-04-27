CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CYN opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 67.25 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £103.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.83.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.