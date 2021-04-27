CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CYN opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 1 year low of GBX 67.25 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £103.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.83.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.