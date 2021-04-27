Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

