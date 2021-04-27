Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.