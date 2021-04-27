Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

