Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
