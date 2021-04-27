Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

