Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
