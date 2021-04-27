Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.85 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. Analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

