Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

