Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.