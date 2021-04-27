CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

COR stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

