Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,131. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

