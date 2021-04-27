Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

