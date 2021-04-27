Conning Inc. Sells 1,599,415 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599,415 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE:T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

