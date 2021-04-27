Conning Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

