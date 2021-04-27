Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

