Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

