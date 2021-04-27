Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,921 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $183,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $172.72. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,806. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $170.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

