Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.