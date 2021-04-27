Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $103.80 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $103,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.