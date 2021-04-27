Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,700 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

