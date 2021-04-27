Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 38,944 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Five9 worth $74,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $180.19. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

