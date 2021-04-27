comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $88.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.37 million and the highest is $90.00 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $370.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of comScore by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

