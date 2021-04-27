Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 1.68% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Ontrak by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRK opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $593.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OTRK. B. Riley cut their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

