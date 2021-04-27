Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

