Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,461.61 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,375.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,129.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

