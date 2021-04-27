Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $341.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

