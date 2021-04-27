Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

