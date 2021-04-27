Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

CBU stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

