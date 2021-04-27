Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.16. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a one year high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.