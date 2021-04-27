Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.07 ($5.96). 6,468,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.16.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.