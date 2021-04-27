Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,690 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

