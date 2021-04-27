Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 205,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

