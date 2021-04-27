Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,159,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,041. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

