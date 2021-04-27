Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 486,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,648. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.