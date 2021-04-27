Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.68. 10,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

